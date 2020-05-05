Brokerages Expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of AINC opened at $7.03 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.