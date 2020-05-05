Brokerages Anticipate STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. STMicroelectronics reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

