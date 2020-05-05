Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $434.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.