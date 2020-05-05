Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.