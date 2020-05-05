Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-1.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.90-1.97 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRX opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

