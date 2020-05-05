Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,920,000 after buying an additional 58,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,528,000 after buying an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,659,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,036,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

