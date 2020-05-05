Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.