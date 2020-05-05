Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $314.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

