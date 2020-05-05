Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,503 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

