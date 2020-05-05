Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,108 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $214,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $94,845,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

