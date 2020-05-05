Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $167.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.