Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in BP by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NYSE:BP opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

