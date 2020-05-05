Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

