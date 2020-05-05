Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of -0.46. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.