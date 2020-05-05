Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,951,000 after purchasing an additional 137,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 66,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.