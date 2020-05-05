Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

