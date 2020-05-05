Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 16,921 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

