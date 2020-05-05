BMO Capital Markets Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,921.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.