BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.