Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. Blackline has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

