BlackBerry Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 26,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,050 call options.

In other news, Director Barbara Stymiest acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 32.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BB opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

