Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $453,717.10 and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030446 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036601 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,916.28 or 1.00445958 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00067571 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000493 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 227,818,196 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

