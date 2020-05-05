BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.36 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,117,607.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,452 shares of company stock worth $8,974,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

