BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $256,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,799.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,106 shares of company stock worth $1,831,745 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

