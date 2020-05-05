Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,614 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

