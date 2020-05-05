Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYSI. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $16.30 on Friday. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $365.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beyondspring by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Beyondspring by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Beyondspring by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

