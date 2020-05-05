Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNFT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

BNFT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.53. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 535,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

