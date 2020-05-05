Beacon Wealthcare Inc Has $320,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

