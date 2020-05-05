BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.