Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after buying an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Cfra increased their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

