Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124,233 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.