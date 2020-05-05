Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $201.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,194.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.16. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

