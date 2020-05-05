Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.