Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,039 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

OZK stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.