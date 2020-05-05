Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $99.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Bandwidth traded as high as $92.15 and last traded at $90.91, 22,190 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 412,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.22.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at $543,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,460 shares of company stock worth $2,725,280 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4,667.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

