Badger Daylighting (BAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.72 million for the quarter.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Shares of BAD opened at C$29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.