Avid Technology (AVID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avid Technology stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

AVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

