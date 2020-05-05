Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $0.50. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Avianca traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89, 30,059 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 887,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVH. Avian Securities cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avianca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Get Avianca alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avianca by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,805 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Avianca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Avianca by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avianca Holdings SA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.