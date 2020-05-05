AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of AVEO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.65. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

