AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATRC. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,794,530 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in AtriCure by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 651,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

