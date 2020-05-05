Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.38. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 153,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

