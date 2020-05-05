ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20.

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

