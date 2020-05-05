Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of ASPN opened at $6.92 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

