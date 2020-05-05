Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.16. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

