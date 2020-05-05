Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.86. Arts-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Arts-Way Manufacturing alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.