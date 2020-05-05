Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 22nd

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2496 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

ARTNA stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.07. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

