Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.01.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

