Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 833 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

