ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

MT stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,806.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.