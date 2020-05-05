ARC Resources (AETUF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter.
AETUF stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.75.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.
