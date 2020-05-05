ARC Resources (AETUF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter.

AETUF stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities cut shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

